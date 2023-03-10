Bryant leads Norfolk State to revenge win in MEAC quarterfinals

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Coppin State spoiled Norfolk State's senior night back on February 20 in upset fashion. The Spartans used the second half on Thursday night to make sure that lightning would not strike twice.

Joe Bryant scored 25 points and swiped four steals, leading NSU past the Eagles, 73-56, in the MEAC quarterfinals at The Scope. The Spartans move one step closer to their third straight conference tournament title.

Coppin State came to play in the first half, opening up a seven point lead with 3:32 remaining in the frame and going into the locker room with a 24-23 advantage.

The two teams would play close in the early portions of the second half, but the green and gold made a move. The Spartans kept Coppin State from scoring during a three minute stretch of the frame and opened up a 51-41 lead with 6:37 to play in the game. A 17-4 run would widen NSU's advantage to 61-45 and Robert Jones and company would cruise from there.

Bryant's efforts led four Spartans in double figures. Kris Bankston scored 13 points and added 11 rebounds, while Dana Tate chipped in 13 points of his own. Jack Doumbia scored 11 points off the bench.

The Spartans outrebounded Coppin State, 39-28.

Waiting for Norfolk State in the semifinals is North Carolina Central, the number two seed. The Spartans and Eagles split their regular season meetings. Tipoff at the Scope will be at approximately 8:30 on Friday night.