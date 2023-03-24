Bryant makes NSU history with second straight HBCU Player of the Year honor

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Joe Bryant Jr.'s trophy case is getting quite crowded and Thursday saw him add another national honor to an already impressive resume.

Bryant was named HBCU National Player of the Year by BOXTOROW, becoming the first Norfolk State player to earn the accolade in two consecutive seasons.

The Lake Taylor graduate capped off his college career in stellar fashion, posting 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. His efforts earned him a second straight MEAC Player of the Year honor. Bryant led the Spartans to the conference title game, where they were nipped by Howard, 65-64.

Bryant put together a strong career in the green and gold, guiding Norfolk State to two straight regular season and tournament championships in 2021 and 2022.