Bryant signs professional deal in Poland

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It took a little longer than many believed it should have, but Joe Bryant Jr. can now call himself a professional basketball player.

Bryant has signed a deal with WKS Slask Wroclaw, a pro team in Poland, his father confirmed on social media Wednesday. He'll begin his professional career in Europe and look to build from there.

The Lake Taylor graduate capped off his college career in stellar fashion, posting 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. His efforts earned him a second straight MEAC Player of the Year honor. Bryant led the Spartans to the conference title game this past season, where they were nipped by Howard, 65-64.

He was also a two-time recipient of the HBCU National Player of the Year by BOXTOROW, becoming the first Norfolk State player to earn the accolade in two consecutive seasons.

Bryant put together a strong career in the green and gold, guiding Norfolk State to two straight regular season and tournament championships in 2021 and 2022. He was one of 64 college seniors to play in April's Portsmouth Invitational Tournament at Churchland High School and was named Co-MVP of the Reese's College All-Star Game in Houston.