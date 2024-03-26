Cape Henry Collegiate baseball out of the gate strong

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Cape Henry Collegiate's baseball team is no stranger to winning. The Dolphins have won the last two VISAA Division I state titles and look primed to chase a three-peat in 2024.

Cape Henry is out to a 7-0 start, including wins over Great Bridge, Grassfield, Hickory and Nansemond River. A lot of things are going right so far for the program as it continues to assert itself as one of the best teams in the 757. Head coach Chris Dotolo cited pitching depth and timely hitting as reasons for the early success, among other things.

"It's a really good group of guys," Dotolo said of his team. "They really want to win, they're very competitive and we've got a handful of kids who have experience with two state championship teams here at Cape Henry so they want to continue that tradition."

With the recent history of thriving comes a pretty big bulls-eye on the backs of the Dolphins. They take the field expecting to get everybody's best every time out with the chance to hand a loss to the reigning state champs.

"Everybody's going to come after you," Dotolo said. "I told them 'expect everybody's best pitcher every time you play them and if they beat you, it's going to be their World Series,' so we know that going into every game."

"Sometimes I get frustrated because maybe I won't get a strike," added senior infielder and pitcher Tanner Schaedel. "But I definitely embrace it. I know our team likes it."

Much of the roster has a long history at the school, attending Cape Henry since their elementary years. They've seen the guys that came before them pave the way and take a lot of pride in performing at a high level for their school.

"Most of the kids on this team, they've been here at Cape Henry since fourth, fifth and sixth grade," pointed out Dotolo. "It means a little more to them to have a good program and to win a state championship because it truly is their school. This isn't like the portal. Guys aren't coming in for a year and playing. They've been here for most of their lives."

"It's the only one I'd wear," Schaedel said of the Dolphins' logo. "I wouldn't want to play anywhere else. I love Coach Dotolo, I love my teammates and I love this school."

While some teams opt to not talk about the postseason until it arrives, Cape Henry does not shy away from its ultimate goal. The Dolphins constantly remind each other of what it takes to stay on top and what they'll need to do in order to bring home a third consecutive crown.

"We talk about," the head coach said of discussing a state title. "We're like 'hey man, these are the things you've got to do to win a state championship, but here's the things you can't do if you want to win a state championship.'"

Next up for the Dolphins, a road game at Walshingham Academy on Tuesday.