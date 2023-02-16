Captain men and women take command in regular season finales

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Christopher Newport's men's and women's basketball teams capped off exceptional regular seasons on Wednesday night, but both hope that the best is yet to come.

The Captain women completed their second consecutive undefeated regular season, topping Mary Washington, 74-49, at the Freeman Center. CNU improved to 24-0 as it now turns its attention to next week's Coast-to-Coast Conference Tournament.

The Eagles would put up a fight during the first quarter, leading Christopher Newport by a 16-15 score after the opening frame, but the Captains found their groove in the second. CNU popped off an 8-0 run to break a 17-17 tie and went into the locker room with a 36-28 lead at halftime.

Bill Broderick's squad would put its foot on the gas in the third quarter, swelling the advantage to as many as 19 points and would cruise to the win from there.

The Captains' defense was smothering, forcing 30 UMW turnovers which included 21 steals. They would score 42 points off of those takeaways. The strong defense helped CNU on a night that saw the home team shoot a bit rough from the floor at times as it shot 40 percent for the game.

Sondra Fan scored 19 points to pace the Captains while Alivia Giles contributed 15 points. Anaya Simmons rounded out the CNU players in double figures with 14 points.

The Christopher Newport men saw a little bit more of a fight from their Mary Washington counterparts, holding on for a 71-66 win. They wrap up their regular season 22-3.

CNU looked strong out of the gate, opening up a 23-12 lead in less than eight minutes, but the Eagles would respond, moving in front on a Greg Rowsen three-pointer with 3:48 to play in the frame. The Captains, however, had another run left in them, ending the half on an 8-0 run to take a 38-33 advantage into halftime.

UMW would once again move in front with 15:40 to play, as Rowson knocked down a free throw to complete a three-point play and gave the Eagles a 47-46 lead. However, Christopher Newport would take the advantage back moments later and would not trail again. Mary Washington would pull to within one possession late in the game on several occasions, but the Captains were able to hold them off down the stretch.

CNU showed off its depth, outscoring the visitors off the bench, 46-9. The Captains also out-rebounded the Eagles, 43-25.

Jahn Hines and Matthew Brodie each scored 20 points, with Hines adding 11 rebounds. Ty Henderson chipped in 12 points as well.

Both the Captain men and women await their schedules for next week's Coast-to-Coast Conference Tournament. Both tip off next Thursday, February 23, the men's event in Santa Cruz, California, and the women's playoff in Fredericksburg.