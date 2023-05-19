Captains, Marlins open NCAA softball regionals with wins

NEWPORT NEWS/ VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- The last two NCAA Division III Softball champions are one step closer to advancing in the 2023 tournament as Christopher Newport and Virginia Wesleyan treated their fans to region-opening wins.

The defending champion Captains got two home runs from Abby Rochette and rolled past York College, 8-3, at Captains Park in Newport News on Thursday afternoon. They advanced in the winners bracket and will face Roanoke College on Friday.

Rochette's round-trippers came in the fourth and sixth innings and were both of the two-run variety. CNU posted three runs in each of those frames to power to the victory. York put up its three runs in its half of the sixth to make it a 5-3 game, but the Captains pulled away in the bottom half to secure the win.

Jamie Martin pitched six innings on the mound and struck out 11 batters. Rochette and Nicole Apai each tallied two hits for the hosts and drove in a combined six runs.

Across the water, Virginia Wesleyan also got its regional out to a strong start, shutting out John Jay, 6-0. The Marlins move on to face The College of New Jersey on Friday.

VWU did a solid job of manufacturing runs throughout the afternoon, leading 5-0 after three innings. Julia Piotrowski went 2-for-2 at the plate, scoring two runs and driving in an addition pair. Caitlin Myers was 2-for-3 at the dish, also scoring two runs and tallying two RBI.

Three Marlin pitchers combined to pick up the shutout in the NCAA Tournament opener.

Virginia Wesleyan is looking to get back to the top of the mountain after winning the national championship in 2021. The Marlins fell to Christopher Newport in last year's Super Regional.

The Captains and Marlins both take the field at noon on Friday for their respective games, both two wins away from advancing through their pods. If both can claim regional victories, they would meet again in the Super Regional for the second consecutive year.