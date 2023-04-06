Carr to return as Admirals' head coach next season

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After taking the reins of the Norfolk Admirals early in the season, Jeff Carr will have the chance to guide the team entering 2023-2024 as well.

Carr will return as the team's head coach next season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 38 year old took over head coaching duties just eight games into the 2022-2023 campaign after Rod Taylor's resignation. The Admirals are 19-43 and also have two overtime losses and three shootout losses on the season. Their 43 points are the least in the ECHL with five games remaining.

Carr was named the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Coach of the Year for the 2021-2022 season with the Knoxville Ice Bears. The Wisconsin native compiled a 152-83-18-5 record in his five seasons in Knoxville, including a 42-10-2-2 record in the 2021-22 campaign. Carr’s first win with Norfolk came on November 25, 2022, against Worcester. His professional coaching career began in 2016-17 with the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies as an assistant coach.

The Admirals are back in action at the Scope on Friday against Reading at 7:05 PM and wrap up their home schedule on Saturday. A game against the Royals in Reading will follow on April 12 before wrapping up the season with two contests at Maine on April 15 and 16.

