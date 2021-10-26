Carter approaches Norfolk State career passing mark

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's been a memorable career for Juwan Carter at Norfolk State. He's already re-written some Spartan records and is approaching another impressive milestone.

Entering Saturday's contest with Morgan State, Carter sits just 376 yards shy of setting a new NSU mark for all-time career passing yards. The senior signal caller currently has 8.383 passing yards to his name in the green and gold, 375 yards behind Aaron Sparrow's mark of 8,758 yards, set back in 1995. Carter has thrown for 1,623 yards on the season along with 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

He's also on pace to set NSU records for all-time pass completions and pass attempts.

This past weekend, Carter set the program record by competing 21 consecutive passes. On September 18, he tied the school high-water mark by throwing five touchdown passes in one game.

The Spartans are playing some good football. They've won five straight contests and jumped out to a 1-0 MEAC start with their win over the Bears this past weekend.

Norfolk State has four games remaining on its schedule. The Spartans and Morgan State kick off on Saturday at noon.