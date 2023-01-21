Cason brings Elite Scholastic meet back to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Andre Cason made a name for himself in Virginia Beach as a track star for Green Run. Now he's trying to create opportunities for those following in his footsteps.

Cason and fellow coach Fatima Joyner are spearheading the second annual Elite Scholastic track and field meet and college fair and expo for area high school student-athletes on Sunday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. The goal is to create a professional meet experience for the competitors while giving them exposure.

"Track and field meets are pretty much where they were a long time ago, starts at 8:00 AM, done by 10:00 PM," Cason said. "My concept is to have a high school track and field meet put on a professional meet format from 2:00 in the afternoon to 5:30 PM."

Cason says the college fair and expo was Joyner's idea and they're combining concepts for Sunday's event. The expo will take place from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM, followed by the track meet. The first session will allow student-athletes to learn more about colleges, universities and the military.

The Green Run product was a two time NCAA champion at Texas A&M and was a member of the USA 4 x 100 meter relay team that won the 1991 World Championships in a World Record time of 37.50 seconds. He ran his fastest 100m dash in 1993 with a time of 9.92 seconds. Having a platform to put on this meet for his home community means the world to him.

"All roads led to the city of Virginia Beach, with the new facility here, a wonderful facility here, one of the fastest tracks on the East Coast and in the United States," Cason pointed out. "It's absolutely a joy for me to bring this meet here to the city of Virginia Beach to enhance the visibility of track and field in this area and in the United States."

Even though his fastest days are behind him, Cason is still very much involved in the sport. He spends a lot of time coaching with his Speed Evolutions Athletic Club, training kids ages 8-18, with one of his goals being to "heighten track and field IQ." He hopes the concept he's showcasing on Sunday can catch on.

"I like to be home by dinner," he smiled, noting parents feel they have to block off an entire weekend for a track meet. "I'm trying to help to take that away and just to make a track meet just like a football game a basketball game."

Fans can attend Sunday's meet for $10 admission.