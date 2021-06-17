Catching up with Carter: Postseason accolades keep rolling in for ODU's Trice

NORFOLK, Va. - Breathe in. Breathe out.

"Near the beginning of the year I started trying these weird breathing techniques that kinda worked, so I wouldn’t be anxious when I went up to the plate," Old Dominion infielder Carter Trice mentioned.

As Yogi Berra said, "Baseball is 90 percent mental. The other half is physical."

Berra's math may have been a little off, but the sentiment remains true. Baseball is a mental game, and for Trice, he found that breathing techniques helped in his mental approach at the plate.