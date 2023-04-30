Catholic alum Khalan Laborn signs undrafted free agent deal with 49ers

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — Though his name wasn't called during the NFL Draft, Catholic alum Khalan Laborn didn't have to wait too long to find out the next steps for his pro journey.

Laborn signed an undrafted free agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers after the draft concluded.

After beginning his college football career at Florida State, the Virginia Beach native transferred to Marshall for his final season of eligibility. He thrived for the Thundering Herd in 2022, rushing 1,513 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns on the ground.

For his efforts, he was named a first-team All-Sun Belt member. Laborn also hauled in 16 catches for 116 yards while with Marshall.

The former five start recruit will also be joined by Hampton wide receiver Jadakis Bonds, who will also be heading to The Bay on an undrafted free agent deal.

Bonds recorded 2,731 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns during his collegiate career. He earned first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors in 2022.