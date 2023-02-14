Catholic on a roll heading into tournament time

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- It's been more than three months since the Catholic boys basketball team has lost a game as the Crusaders storm towards the postseason.

Bobby Steinburg's squad is 28-2 on the season and has won 24 straight games. The Crusaders' last loss came back on December 9 and they've been storming through their schedule ever since.

"If you can hoop, playing basketball is no pressure at all, as long as you don't look at it as 'oh my gosh, we're the number one team in the area, number one team in the TCIS,'" noted senior guard C.J. McPherson. "You just look at it as you're just having fun playing basketball. All you can do is be loose."

"We're trying to get a 30 game winning streak if we can," added senior guard Aidan Filippini. "The past three years since Coach Bobby got here, we've talked about winning a state championship. We set the goal at the beginning of the year and so far everyone's bought in."

Not since 1984 has Catholic claimed a state title, but winning it all is certainly the goal in 2023. The Crusaders go for win number 25 in a row on Wednesday when they face Peninsula Catholic. The winner earns the TCIS regular season championship.

Catholic picked up a couple of big wins last week, downing Cape Henry Collegiate on Thursday night and nipping St. Christopher's out of Richmond, 65-60, on Saturday.