Cavaliers sweep Class 5 girls basketball honors

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- 2023 found Princess Anne back on top of the commonwealth in girls basketball. The top honors in Class 5 reflect that.

Cavalier senior guard Zakiya Stephenson was named the Class 5 State Player of the Year, while Princess Anne head coach Darnell Dozier picked up his fourth Coach of the Year nod, after the Cavs stormed their way to the state title earlier this month.

Stephenson posted 16.2 points, 6.7 steals and 6.1 assists per contest throughout her senior campaign. The guard, who will begin her college career at Mississippi in the fall, scored a game-high 24 points in Princess Anne's 53-45 state title game win over L.C. Bird.

Dozier led the Cavaliers to a 26-1 record and their 13th state championship, the program's ninth title in the last 10 years. He picked up the 700th victory of his storied career during the regular season and led Princess Anne back to the state championship after the team saw its streak of eight consecutive title snapped in 2022.

Joining Stephenson on the All-State First Team was Norview's Diamond Wiggins. Salem's Elyseia Brown, Kenya Ramsey and Zakiyah Linsday of Kempsville, Kiyah Fitchett of Norview and Indian River's Tristain Rickenbacker all earned Second Team honors.