CBS broadcast crew readies for Super Bowl, talks Commanders

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTKR)- They're the ones who bring you the ins and outs of every football game they work, but just because it's their job does not mean they're any less excited about Super Bowl Sunday.

The CBS broadcast crew that will work Super Bowl LVIII features plenty of former NFL talent and hall of fame power. The NFL Today group will bring fans an extended pregame show, while Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will commentate the game itself.

"All I had to do was retire to be part of the Super Bowl, so I should've done it a lot earlier," laughed J.J. Watt. "It's great. It's really cool to be a part of this cast and be a part of these guys."

"The murmuring of everything and the finality of what's about to take place and the history that's about to take place with a new winner, I love it," added former Steelers' head coach Bill Cowher.

While the 49ers and Chiefs are in the forefront, these commentators and analysts are also experts of the game and keep the pulse of the NFL coast-to-coast. That includes the Commanders and it would seem many think that Dan Quinn was the right choice to help bring winning football back to Washington.

"Great fit, I think that was a home run hire," said Romo, the former Cowboy's quarterback. "I love learning and for me to be able to learn from a coach is a gift. Dan was one of those guys. They hit a home run there."

"I think he's got a good history where he's been," noted Cowher. "He's been a head coach before. I think he'll put together a good staff and he knows that division a little bit."

The praise was not as high regarding Sam Howell during the media's chance to sit down with the broadcasters. While nobody outright criticized the quarterback, the consensus seemed to be that they'll be a new man in town come April's NFL Draft.

"You're sitting there with the second pick in the draft so I think you're going to have a chance to get, in my opinion, a good quarterback, a guy that a little bit more of a higher ceiling than Sam Howell," Cowher said.

"It's going to be interesting. You know they're going to draft a quarterback," added former Giants' star QB Phil Simms. "All the good work he did at times this year, I thought he got tired at the end of the year. It was too much, but he's going to be fighting for a job next year."

Could a new coach and, possibly, a new quarterback allow the Commanders to surprise some people in be playing in February next year? Time will tell, but as for 2024, these faces and voices are looking forward to making the Super Bowl a memorable one for fans watching at home.

"You just want to let people know how big this moment is to so many lives," Romo said. "It's your legacy in some ways, it's a moment, it's your crowning achievement. It's as big as it gets."

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off Sunday at 6:30 PM on WTKR. Catch our News 3 Road to Las Vegas special Friday night at 7:30 PM on WTKR.