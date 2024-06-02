Champions League Championship Game continues to grow in year three

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — When Great Neck first started its Champions League baseball program in 2018, Angelica Schulman hoped her son Bryson would one day find the benefits to running out on the diamond.

Six years later, he's excelling and then some.

"Now he's 11 so to see him grow this far and all of the old-timers that have grown with us, it's the best feeling," she said.

On Sunday, Angelica and her Great Neck team took the field for the third annual Champions League Championship Game at Kempsville PONY Baseball.

The game is allows local players with disabilities or special needs to take the field and get their spotlight moment.

"We have a good time," said Great Neck player Oliver Scholnick, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was three years old. "I like hitting it out of the park or getting a home run."

"One hundred million percent fun," said Kempsville's Lucas Soares. "I like everything, tossing the ball around."

Like Schulman and Bryson, many family members guided their children or siblings around the diamond throughout the game. Eight-year-old Fallan Gore made sure to have watch of her brother Jamison and sister Pfeiffer.

"I tell them to just do your best and have fun," Fallan said.

"She can help me whenever she wants," Jamison said. "It's so much fun."

On the Kempsville side, Gigi and Kingston Smiejan get a helping hand from their older brother Maddox.

"Just to see them be out here and have fun, it's amazing," Maddox. "Just a lot of happiness."

"Thinking about hitting it over the fence and getting the best run ever," said Kingston.

The two teams finished the game with a 21-21 score, taking to the pitchers mound afterwards for awards and medals.

As they turn towards year four in 2025, the communities continue to celebrate a group of kids showing they're true champions.

"To be included in America's greatest game, it means a lot to them," Schulman said.