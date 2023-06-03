Champions League Championship Game takes center stage Sunday

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Everybody deserves a chance to play our national pastime. Kempsville and Great Neck PONY Baseball are making sure that those with special needs are getting that opportunity.

Both organizations have a Champions League, which allows kids with physical, mental and intellectual handicaps to play baseball. Each week, the Champions are on the field taking their swings and rounding the bases.

Sunday will find the Champions League Championship Game taking center stage. Kempsville PONY Baseball's squad will welcome Great Neck PONY Baseball for the second annual showdown. Some players will participate in their wheelchairs, others will have walkers, but everybody will receive the chance to step into the batter's box and swing away.

Volunteers are also a big part of the game. Last year saw players and coaches from the Kempsville High School baseball team help the participants run the bases and many from the two PONY organizations are on hand to pitch in wherever they can.

News 3 will be broadcasting the Champions League Championship Game live on WGNT Channel 27 as well as our digital platforms from 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM on Sunday. Tune in to see the smiles and support of this inspirational event which is more than just a baseball game.