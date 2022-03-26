Charlotte hands ODU setback in Conference USA home opener

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Charlotte needed the first inning to open up a lead on Old Dominion and the 49ers never looked back.

The Monarchs fell in a 5-0 hole before they even came up to bat and were unable to climb out, losing to Charlotte, 11-4, in their Conference USA home opener on Friday night at Bud Metheny Ballpark. The loss drops ODU's record to 17-3, 2-2 in league play.

Charlotte pounded out 16 hits, led by Conference USA Preseason Player of the Year Austin Knight. The 49ers' shortstop recorded four hits in his six plate appearances and picked up an RBI.

Old Dominion hammered four solo home runs to account for its offense on Friday night. Tommy Bell took the first pitch the Monarchs saw over the center field fence in the bottom of the first. Robbie Petracci, Carter Trice and Brock Gagliardi also connected on round-trippers, but that was really the only spark ODU could muster, stranding 11 runners on base throughout the game.

Tommy Gertner took the loss for the Monarchs, lasting just 1.1 innings, giving up six earned runs on six hits and striking out one. Gertner issued four walks and was pulled for Maury product Vincent Barshara in the second inning.

Both the Monarchs and Charlotte appeared in the NCAA Tournament last season.

The two teams get back at it on Saturday with a 3:00 first pitch scheduled at the Bud.