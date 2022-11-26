Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show - November 25

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Just one game remains for the Old Dominion football team before the 2022 season comes to a close. The Monarchs head to Mobile, Alabama for their first showdown with South Alabama.

This week on the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne chats with WTKR Sports Director Marc Davis about finishing the season on a high note. The silver and blue are currently on a five-game losing streak heading into the finale. The offense found success late against Appalachian State, something Rahne hopes to build on against the Jaguars.

Part of why the offense broke out of its slump against the Mountaineers was because Javon Harvey continuing what's been a breakout season. Zach Staton chats with the wide receiver and Lake Taylor product about finding his footing this season, where he's scored his first three collegiate touchdowns for his hometown school.

We hope you enjoy this week's edition of the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show and appreciate you joining us each Friday this season.