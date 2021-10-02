Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- October 1

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's week five of Old Dominion's football season and the stakes are raised a bit as the Monarchs will kick off Conference USA play on Saturday night.

In this week's edition of the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, head coach Ricky Rahne discusses some details regarding last week's loss to Buffalo and Saturday's conference opener at Texas-El Paso.

We also get the players' thoughts on beginning their league schedule and Coach Rahne takes some questions from the fans.

Megan Plain also takes a look at how Old Dominion is giving back to the military with complimentary tickets.

Click the video to view this week's Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show.