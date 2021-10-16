Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- October 15

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Coming off a loss against Marshall and three nail-biting defeats, Old Dominion returns home to face Western Kentucky for its homecoming game at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

In this week's Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Monarchs' head coach Ricky Rahne discusses the loss at Marshall and things he's looking for his team to improve upon. We also chat with Coach Rahne about the Hilltoppers' passing attack, featuring quarterback Bailey Zappe, who leads the nation with 447 passing yards per game.

Old Dominion enters this match-up at 1-5, while Western Kentucky is 1-4. Both teams are on four game skids, but both have played their competition closely during the last several meetings.

The players give us their thoughts on returning home, and Megan Plain explores some culinary options at Ballard Stadium.

The Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:30 PM on WTKR and on Saturday mornings at 11:30 AM on WGNT.