Cherry falls short of 400 meter World Championship final

EUGENE, OR (WTKR)- Oscar Smith graduate Michael Cherry has a gold medal as a relay team member, but is still looking for that first individual top prize on the world stage.

Cherry finished fourth in his 400 meter semifinal heat at the World Championships on Wednesday night at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field, falling short of the finals. His time of 45.28 was good enough for 13th overall among semifinal competitors.

The first two finishers in each of the three heats and the next two fastest times earned spots in the finals.

The former Tiger's stay at the World Championships is not over. He'll compete in the 4 x 400 meter relay, in which he won a gold medal last summer during the Tokyo Olympic games. Those games also saw him narrowly miss the podium by finishing fourth in the individual 400 meter dash. He won gold with the relay team in the 2019 World Championships as well.

The 4 x 400 meter relay finals will take place on Sunday, the final day of competition at this year's World Championships.