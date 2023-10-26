Chesapeake native Thomas dazzles in NBA season debut

BROOKLYN, NY (WTKR)- Cam Thomas is no stranger to playing in the NBA and he's put up big numbers in games before, but Wednesday saw the Chesapeake native set quite the tone for the upcoming campaign.

Thomas scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Nets in their 114-113 loss to the Cavaliers in their season opener. The guard came off the bench to almost single-handedly erase an early 12 point deficit and set an NBA record for most points by a reserve in a season opener. He connected on 13 of his 21 shots in 25 minutes on the court.

Entering his third NBA season, Thomas averaged 10.6 points per game in 2022-2023. He appeared in 57 games last season, starting four of them, and put together a stretch of three consecutive 40-plus point scoring games back in February, including a career-high 47 points in a February 6 loss to the Clippers.

The good news continued for Thomas on Thursday as the Nets exercised his team option for the 2024-2025 season, according to the New York Post.

The Chesapeake native averaged 16.6 minutes per game last season, but often produced when his number was called.