Chesapeake native Thomas makes NBA debut

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTKR)- Cam Thomas watched most of Tuesday night's Nets game from the bench, but as the fourth quarter began to wind down, the Chesapeake native got the call.

Thomas made his NBA debut, playing the final four minutes of Brookyln's 127-104 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The guard scored two points on two made free throws, missed his only two shots from the floor and committed one turnover.

The guard played his freshman high school season at Oscar Smith before transferring to Oak Hill Academy for his junior and senior years. Thomas played one season at LSU before entering the NBA Draft and was the leading scorer in the nation among freshman, averaging 23 points per game.

Thomas was the 27th overall pick in the draft his past July by the Nets. He averaged 10.5 points per game in Brooklyn's four preseason contests, including a team-leading 21 point performance in the team's preseason opener against the Lakers.

The Chesapeake native is teammates with Virginia product Joe Harris, who is in his sixth season with the Nets and has built himself into a starter in Brooklyn. Harris scored nine points in the Nets' opening loss.

Elsewhere, Old Dominion's Kent Bazemore began his second tenure with the Lakers on Tuesday night. Their game against Golden State was still in progress at the time this article was published.