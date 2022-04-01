Chesapeake product Connor Jones signs with Seattle Mariners

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Former Great Bridge pitching standout Connor Jones has signed a contract with the Seattle Mariners.

The Chesapeake product announced the news Thursday on Twitter, just three days after being released by the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Looking forward, I’m very excited to be a part of the @mariners organization and can’t wait to get going! Ready to roll. pic.twitter.com/1Oes8NGv4a — Connor Jones (@ConnorJones33) April 1, 2022

Jones spent his previous five season with the Cardinals, working his way up from their Rookie League team to Triple-A.

In 2013, Jones was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 21st round of the Major League Baseball Draft as the top-ranked high school baseball player in Virginia. Instead, he went on to play for the University of Virginia, where he pitched for the Cavaliers from 2014-16. Jones was a key part of the program's first ever College World Series title and inducted into UVA's Baseball Hall of Fame in January.

Following his collegitate career, Jones was drafted in the second round, 70th overall, by the Cardinals.