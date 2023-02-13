Chesapeake Sports Club honors posthumous legends

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- The Chesapeake Sports Club honored its Posthumous Legends Class of 2023 on Monday during the organization's monthly luncheon.

Family and friends of this year's class joined club members and guests at the Chesapeake Conference Center for the ceremony.

The 2023 Posthumous Legends Class includes Joe Decker, Carl Stone IV, Carla Hillman Yarborough, Bill Story, Jackie Tindall and Jerry Everton.

The club began honoring posthumous legends in 2014.

News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis served as the Master of Ceremonies for Tuesday's event.

To date, the Chesapeake Sports Club has awarded 133 scholarships to Chesapeake student-athletes, totaling $221,000.