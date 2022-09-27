Chesapeake wheelchair bowler will go for gold in Australia

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- When it comes to wheelchair bowlers, it would be hard to find one better that George Holscher.

The Chesapeake resident is one of eight wheelchair bowlers who will compete in the IBF World Para-Bowling Championships in Australia. He was selected for Para Team USA as one of the four top American males in the sport.

George has been bowling since the early 1990's. After a construction accident left him without the ability to walk, a group of friends invited him to try wheelchair bowling. He was hooked and got more serious about the sport. Now he's one of the best in the world.

The resume George boasts is quite impressive. He's a two-time national champion and is one of just two wheelchair bowlers in the nation to have bowled a sanctioned perfect 300 game. In addition, he currently carries the highest average of a U.S. wheelchair bowler.

George also passes his knowledge down to the next generation, coaching youth bowling for the past 20 years.

The IBF World Para-Bowling Championships run from November 7-10 in Sunshine Coast, Australia.