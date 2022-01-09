Chesapeake's Cam Thomas finishes with 14 points in Nets' loss to Bucks

BROOKLYN, NY - In the Brooklyn Nets' 121-109 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, Chesapeake native and Nets guard Cam Thomas came off the bench to log 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals on 6-for-12 shooting.

The former Oscar Smith High School standout clocked 28 minutes of playing time.

Thomas was selected by the Nets in the first round, 27th overall, in the 2021 NBA Draft. He spent the 2020-21 season at Louisiana State where he led all NCAA D1 freshmen in scoring, averaging 23 points per game.