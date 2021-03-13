Chesapeake's Cam Thomas leads LSU with 21 points, Tigers advance to SEC Final

NASHVILLE - Chesapeake native and Louisiana State guard Cam Thomas led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points, including four three pointers, during the team's SEC Tournament semifinals win against Arkansas.

LSU will make its first SEC Tournament title game appearance in 28 years.

Cam is just different.



1H 7:45 | LSU 31, ARK 31 pic.twitter.com/etGxunH83A — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 13, 2021