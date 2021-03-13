Menu

Chesapeake's Cam Thomas leads LSU with 21 points, Tigers advance to SEC Final

Mark Humphrey/AP
LSU's Cameron Thomas, right, is closely guarded by Arkansas' Desi Sills in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 6:17 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 18:17:59-05

NASHVILLE - Chesapeake native and Louisiana State guard Cam Thomas led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points, including four three pointers, during the team's SEC Tournament semifinals win against Arkansas.

LSU will make its first SEC Tournament title game appearance in 28 years.

