ROANOKE, Va. - Chesapeake native and former Western Branch High School baseball player Conner Butler has been named to D3baseball.com's Team of the Week.

Each week, the top performers at each position are recognized, and Roanoke Maroons infielder Butler has been highlighted as this week's top second baseman after batting .600 (9-for-10).

He scored a run, drove in four and successfully stole two bases on two attempts. With a double, he slugged .667 as he got on base at a .647 clip.