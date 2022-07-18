Chesapeake's Holloway claims 110 meter hurdles World Championship

EUGENE, OR (WTKR)- In the first World Track and Field Championships held on American soil, Grant Holloway did not disappoint.

The Chesapeake native claimed his second straight title in the 110 meter hurdles on Sunday night, impressing the crowd at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, with a winning time of 13.03 seconds. Holloway led from start to finish and crossed the line ahead of fellow American Trey Cunningham, who ran 13.08 seconds.

The Grassfield product won his semifinal heat earlier on Sunday in 13.01 seconds.

Holloway claimed a World Championship in 2019 and won the silver medal during the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year.

Another Chesapeake track and field star advanced on Sunday afternoon. Oscar Smith graduate Michael Cherry won his preliminary heat in the 400 meter dash, running 45.81 seconds. He'll hit the track again on Wednesday in the semifinals.