Chesapeake's Patrick Jones selected by Vikings in third round of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH - During Saturday night's third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Chesapeake native and former Pitt defensive end Patrick Jones was selected 90th overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

The Grassfield High School product received consensus All-America honors and First Team All-ACC recognition after the 2020 season. He started in all 11 games, collecting 44 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks and a fumble recovery. Jones led the ACC in sacks during the 2020 season and ranked fifth nationally.

"Coach Zimmer and the Vikings are going to absolutely love Patrick Jones. He's a relentless competitor who constantly strives to improve," Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a Pitt statement. "There's a reason why Patrick was a consensus All-American for us this past year. He absolutely disrupts his opponent. And we're thrilled he will be reunited with a fellow Pitt man in Brian O'Neill in Minnesota."