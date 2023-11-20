Chesapeake's Wright on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

COOPERSTOWN, NY (WTKR)- 12 baseball stars are making their debuts on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for 2024 and among them is a player whose stardom began in Hampton Roads.

David Wright is among the dozen players who will get their first opportunity at baseball immortality. Wright, a Chesapeake product and Hickory High School graduate, spent his entire 14-year Major League career with the New York Mets.

The third baseman was a seven-time All-Star during his tenure, winning two Gold Gloves and a pair of Silver Slugger honors. He was on a tear through his age-30 season before back issues caused him to miss significant time in the final stages of his career.

Wright holds many Mets' franchise records, including career hits, career RBI and career extra base hits. He also excelled during his appearance in the World Baseball Classic, earning the nickname "Captain America" for his performance during the 2013 event, hitting .438 with 10 RBI, including a grand slam.

Joining the former Hawk as newcomers on the ballot include Chase Utley, Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer. 26 players in total appear on the 2024 ballot.