Chiefs, 49ers arrive in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTKR)- The two biggest components to Super Bowl LVIII are now in Las Vegas, as the Chiefs and 49ers landed in Sin City Sunday evening ahead of the festivities leading up to kickoff.

Kansas City touched down at Harry Reid International Airport around 8:15 PM Eastern Time. The Chiefs were the number three seed in the AFC, but road wins at Buffalo and Baltimore propelled them to a second consecutive conference championship. They'll be making their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.

San Francisco landed in Las Vegas around 9:25 PM Eastern Time, set to play in its second Super Bowl in five years. The 49ers fell to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20, back in February of 2020. Kyle Shanahan's squad is the top seed in the NFL and punched its ticket to the big game with close wins over Green Bay and Detroit.

Sunday night's welcome featured a little bit of Las Vegas flavor. 10 Elvis Presley impersonators joined the festivities, along with a DJ and a Welcome to Las Vegas sign on the tarmac.

Monday will mark the only public appearance for each team during Super Bowl Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs hit the podiums at 6:00 PM Pacific, with the 49ers following an hour later.