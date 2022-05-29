Christopher Newport heading to national championship series

SALEM, VA (WTKR)- Christopher Newport softball is just two wins away from a national championship.

Brooke Greaver led off the ninth inning with a walk-off solo home run to power the Captains past Texas Lutheran, 4-3. CNU improves to 3-0 in the Women's College World Series and advances to the championship series which begins Monday.

Christopher Newport jumped out to the early lead with three runs in the third inning. Bailey Roberts tallied an RBI single to start the scoring and Katie Currin followed with a two-run single to put the Captains on top 3-0.

A solo home run by the Bulldogs in the fifth, followed by a two-run double in the sixth erased the CNU lead and it the score would remain 3-3 through regulation.

A scoreless eighth and shutdown top of the ninth on the mound from Kate Alger set the stage for Greaver's heroics. The sophomore infielder snuck a deep drive over the fence inside the right field fair pole, closing the door on Texas Lutheran's chances.

Roberts was 2-for-4 and the lone Captain to collect multiple hits on Saturday. Alger pitched the final four innings to pick up the victory.

Christopher Newport extends its winning streak to 22 games and now stands at 45-1 on the season. The Captains now move onto the national championship series for the first time since 2011, the last time they were part of the World Series field.

CNU will face Trine for the title in a best-of-three series beginning Monday at 1:30 PM. Game two will get going on Tuesday at 11:00 AM, with game three following if necessary.