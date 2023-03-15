Christopher Newport men and women gear up for Final Four

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Christopher Newport has a lot to cheer about on the basketball court and the Captains are about to hit a busy stretch that could see them claim two national championships.

Both the CNU men's and women's basketball team are Final Four-bound and find themselves two wins away from winning the top prize in college basketball. It marks the first time since 2016 that a men's and women's team from the same college have advanced to the NCAA Division III Final Four.

"We lost in the Elite Eight last year at the end of the game and they've worked really hard to get into a position to get back to it," said CNU men's head coach John Krikorian. "They were able to get it done and they're very excited to have the opportunity to go to Fort Wayne."

"We had a lot of adversity to overcome this year," women's head coach Bill Broderick said of his program. "I think to be at this point right now, we're probably a little surprised, maybe, a little stunned, but definitely really really happy."

Both teams are in the national semifinals for the third time. The Captain men will face Swarthmore College on Thursday at 5:30 PM, a rematch of the 2019 Final Four. Krikorian's squad enters with a 28-3 record and have rattled off 13 wins in a row.

"I feel like we're our own obstacle right now," center Trey Barber said. "We're in battle with ourselves."

"I think our guys on this team are pretty aware of what this moment is and they're excited to go and be part of it," Krikorian added. "I think they really feel like they're going to play a game. They've got some unfinished business to do for the program and they really want to bring home a trophy."

Meanwhile, the CNU women are a perfect 30-0 this season and have won 73 of their last 74 games dating back to 2019. The Captains fell in last year's Sweet 16, but this week they travel to Hartford, Connecticut, where Rhode Island College awaits as their Final Four opponent. The two tip off at 5:00 PM on Saturday.

"We kind of have a 24 hour rule, win or lose," Broderick pointed out. "We were able to win, we were excited, we really celebrated all weekend, but now it's back to work."

"I think we're just really good at battling through adversity and sticking together as a team," guard/forward Katy Rader noted. "Even when times got hard with practice or times got hard with school, I think we always went to each other and stuck with each other."

With a win on Saturday, the Christopher Newport women will face the winner of Smith and Transylvania on Saturday, April 1, in the national championship game. The Captain men are looking for a chance to face either Wisconsin-Whitewater or Mount Union for the title on Saturday at 4:00 PM.