Christopher Newport men and women's basketball advance in DIII NCAA Tournament

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR) — Both Christopher Newport men and women's basketball teams advance in the DIII NCAA Tournament on Friday, though in vastly different ways.

The Captain men held off a challenge from Farmingdale State, taking a 61-60 victory. Trey Barber hit a shot with 42 seconds to play to put CNU in front and it was able to get enough defensive stops down the stretch to survive and advance.

Barber paced the Captains with 19 points with Norview graduate Jahn Hines putting up 14 points in the win.

It's the tenth victory in a row for CNU while also being the closest margin of victory for John Krikorian's team since a three-point victory at York College of Pennsylvania on January 7.

Christopher Newport advances to play hosts Hampden-Sydney tomorrow night at 7:20 p.m. The Tigers won the first matchup between the two teams on December 13, taking the 85-70 result.

In the Freeman Center, the Christopher Newport women had a much easier time in its first round matchup. The Captains shot 46.7 percent from the floor, cruising by Brooklyn College 89-52.

A balanced offensive attack was led by Ashley Steadman with 13 points and Anaya Simmons' 11 points. 10 Captain players scored five points or more in the game.

With the victory, CNU improves to 27-0. Dating back to a season ago, Bill Broderick's group has won 53 of their last 54 games.

They'll look to make it 28-0 on Saturday, hosting Elizabethtown College in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.