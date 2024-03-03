Watch Now
Christopher Newport men storm back to advance to Sweet 16 with win over Widener

Posted at 11:27 PM, Mar 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-02 23:55:49-05

CHESTER, Pa. (WTKR) — It may have come in dramatic fashion, but the Christopher Newport national championship defense will last one more game.

After giving up a 12-point lead, the Captains stormed back in the final five minutes to defeat Widener 70-65 in the second round of the NCAA Dlll Tournament.

Going ahead 43-31 to begin the second half, CNU's advantage was eliminated in just 10 minutes as the Pride rallied to tie things up at 49-49 with 10:04 left in the game.

A 10-4 run gave Widener a 59-53 lead with just 5:30 left to go but that's when the Captains found their rhythm.

Grassfield product Toa Hollenbeck would score seven points over the games final four minutes, including a three to tie things up at 61, then scoring an old fashioned three-point play to give CNU a 66-63 lead with 1:37 left. They'd never surrender the advantage again. Hollenbeck finished the game with 12 points.

Norview's Jahn Hines led the way with 24 points, going 12-21 from the field, while grabbing six rebounds.

It's CNU's fourth win in a row, improving to 23-6 on the season. The Captains advance to play Williams in the Round of 16 next Friday.

