Christopher Newport men's and women's basketball enter NCAA Tournament hot

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Christopher Newport has been hard to beat on both the men's and women's sides during the 2021-2022 basketball season. Now they'll look to carry their success to national championships.

Both the Captain men and women received their NCAA opening round pairings on Monday, as they begin their quests for a title. The men will host first and second round action this Friday and Saturday at the Freeman Center, facing Baruch College on Friday evening at 7:30 PM. A CNU win would see the squad face either Rowan or Susquehanna at 7:30 PM on Saturday.

This marks Christopher Newport's sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance and eighth showing in the last 11 big dances. The Captains are ranked fourth in the nation, a perfect 15-0 at home and won the Coast-to-Coast Conference title with an 80-69 win over Mary Washington this past Saturday. They enter the tournament on a 21 game winning streak.

Speaking of winnings streaks, the CNU women will head to Johns Hopkins to being their hopeful march to a crown. The Captains begin their tournament schedule against Mitchell on Friday at a tip time to be determined. A win will see them face either the host Blue Jays or Mt. St. Mary on Saturday.

Top-ranked Christopher Newport ran its winning streak to 41 games on Sunday with a Coast-to-Coast Conference championship, topping UC-Santa Barbara. The squad is a perfect 24-0 on the campaign and is making its 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.