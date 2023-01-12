Christopher Newport nipped by Randolph-Macon in top five showdown

ASHLAND, VA (WTKR)- A highly anticipated top five showdown between Virginia Division III basketball powers went down to the wire on Wednesday night, but Christopher Newport couldn't keep pace down the stretch.

The Captains got 26 points from Jahn Hines, but it was not enough as No. 5 CNU fell at No. 2 Randolph-Macon, 64-59, at Crenshaw Gymnasium. The loss drops the squad to 15-3 and snaps its six-game winning streak.

A back and forth first half saw Christopher Newport overcome a six point deficit and go into the locker room with a 25-22 lead at halftime. The Captains shot just 30 percent from the floor in the opening frame, but were helped out by Randolph-Macon's rough showing of its own. The Yellow Jackets connected on just 29.4 percent of their first half shots.

Trey Barber's lay-up with 16:35 remaining pushed CNU's advantage to 35-28, but the Jackets fought back to tied the game at 43 with 8:42 to play. While Jabril Robinson's lay-in gave RMC the lead for good with 6:05 to play, the Captains remained within striking distance, but could not move back in front down the stretch.

In addition to Hines's strong showing, Barber contributed 15 points and 14 rebounds. Randolph-Macon put three players in double figures led by Miles Mallory's 19 points. He pulled down 11 boards as well.

Christopher Newport gets back to work on Saturday when the Captains visit Bridgewater State University for a 3:00 PM tipoff.