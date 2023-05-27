Christopher Newport takes game one of Super Regional with Virginia Wesleyan

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Christopher Newport and Virginia Wesleyan met in last season's Super Regional. The 2023 version of the match-up featured an early familiar result.

Kate Alger put together a complete game on the mound, giving up just one run and striking out five as the Captains downed VWU, 3-1, in game one of the NCAA Division III Super Regional. CNU now finds itself one with away from a return trip to the College World Series.

The Captains started the scoring in the second inning on Caroline Pollack's RBI double. They would add two more runs in the fifth inning on a fielder's choice RBI by Nicole Apai and a wild pitch. Alison Polla got the Marlins on the board with a seventh inning solo home run to round out the offense.

Hits were at a premium on Friday afternoon as CNU scattered five hits while Wesleyan only managed two hits. No player registered more than one base knock in the contest.

Lauren Bible pitched a complete game for the Marlins, going six innings and giving up the three runs, two of them earned. She struck out three batters while allowing three walks.

Keith Parr's team swept the VWU in two games in last year's Super Regional.

Christopher Newport and Virginia Wesleyan meet in game two on Saturday at 10:00 AM. A Marlins' victory would force a deciding game three tomorrow at 12:30 PM.