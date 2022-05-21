Christopher Newport tops Virginia Wesleyan, punches World Series ticket

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- It took extra innings, but Christopher Newport is heading to the Division III Women's College World Series.

The Captains topped Virginia Wesleyan, 5-2 in nine innings, in game two of the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday afternoon, completing a two game sweep of the defending national champions and securing their spot among the final eight squads that will play for a national title.

The Marlins got the scoring started in the fifth inning with a Haleigh Settle sacrifice fly to make it 1-0, but the lead would be short-lived. Katie Currin smacked an RBI single up the middle to tie the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning and it would remain that way through regulation and force extra frames.

After a scoreless eighth inning, CNU broke through in the ninth frame. After Caroline Helmer's RBI single put the Captains in front, 2-1, freshman Meredith Brickner came up with the loudest hit of the series, sending a ball over the left field wall for a three run home run and slamming the door.

This will mark Christopher Newport's first appearance in the Division III Women's College World Series since 2011, when the Captains were national runners up. They have made the NCAA Tournament every season it was held since 2007.