Christopher Newport, Virginia Wesleyan open NCAA Softball Tournament with wins

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- When it comes to Division III softball, one might consider the 757 spoiled. Virginia Wesleyan is the defending national champion, while Christopher Newport enters this year's NCAA Tournament as the top-ranked team in the country. Both started their NCAA Regionals off on the right foot on Friday.

The Captains, earning the right to play on their home field, cruised past Wilson College, 8-0 in five innings. A six run opening frame set the tone, highlighted by a Katie Currin grand-slam. CNU improved to 38-1 on the year and has won 15 straight games. The squad will face Messiah at 11:00 AM with a chance to advance to the regional championship game.

Meanwhile, VWU traveled to Amherst, Massachusetts, for its regional pod and opened up with just enough offense and a solid performance on the mound. Emily Seale fired a complete game shutout, leading the Marlins to a 2-0 win over Rochester. Karlee Fretz connected on a solo home run in the sixth inning. Virginia Wesleyan will face Husson tomorrow at noon in the winners bracket.

If both the Marlins and Christopher Newport advance out of their respective regional rounds, they would meet each other in the Super Regional round May 20-21.