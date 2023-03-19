Christopher Newport women punch ticket to first NCAA Division III national title game

HARTFORD, CONN. (WTKR) — All that stand between Christopher Newport women's basketball and a perfect season is one final game.

The potential for the program's first national championship will also be at stake.

On Saturday, the Captain women found away to survive a difficult start against Rhode Island College, defeating the Anchorwomen 56-51 to make their first NCAA Division III National Championship Game.

Down by as many as 12 in the third quarter, CNU battled back to make it a five point game going to the fourth quarter. The Captain women outscored Rhode Island College 18-8 to take the lead and close out the game.

Sondra Fan led the way for the CNU women with 18 points, scoring 13 of them in the second half. Gabbi San Diego put up 13 points, while Alivia Giles finished with eight.

With the win, an unprecedented season for CNU now reaches 31-0. They can complete the perfect season in the title game, played in American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas on April 1. It will be a battle of unbeatens, Transylvania University beating Smith College to earn the second spot.

It is the second time in the history of NCAA DIII basketball that one school is represented in both the men's and women's championship games. The Captain men won the national title on Saturday over Mount Union.