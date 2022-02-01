Christopher Newport women's basketball ascends to No. 1 in nation

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- There's no shortage of excitement at Christopher Newport when it comes to basketball, as both the men's and women's teams are flying high during the 2021-2022 season. This week the Captains are achieving another historic milestone.

The CNU women are ranked number one in the country for the first time in program history, grabbing the top spot in the d3hoops.com poll that was released on Monday night. It marks just the fourth Captains program ever to be ranked No. 1 during the regular season.

The Captains are enjoying a 34 game winning streak that dates back to 2019 and are a perfect 17-0 on the season. Christopher Newport's numbers back up their national standing. The Captains rank third nationally in scoring offense (88.5 ppg) and field-goal percentage (.481) and are outscoring opponents by nearly 36 points per game. Defensively, CNU forces 30.1 turnovers per game, good enough for fourth in the country, while ranking fifth in steals (17.1) and ninth in blocks (5.7).

Sondra Fan leads the Captains in the scoring column, posting 15.4 points per night, followed by Anaya Simmons, who averages 12.5 points per outing. Natalie Terwilliger pulls in 5.7 rebounds per game to lead the squad.

Christopher Newport is back in action on Saturday when the Captains travel to Wheaton College for a 3:00 PM showdown.

