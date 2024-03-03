Christopher Newport women's home winning streak snapped in second round of NCAA Tournament

Newport News, Va. (WTKR) — For the first time since 2015, the Christopher Newport women will not advance past the first weekend of the NCAA Division lll Tournament.

Behind nine threes and two crucial last minute free throws, 17th ranked Johns Hopkins stunned the No. 4 Captains in a 77-75 second round matchup at the Freeman Center on Saturday.

The loss snapped a run of 54 straight home victories for CNU, the longest active home winning streak in Dlll.

Trailing by four at halftime, the Captains found their footing in the third quarter, ultimately taking a 46-45 advantage into the final ten minutes. They would build up a 55-49 lead with 8:16 left in the game but a hot shooting Blue Jays team would not go away.

An 13-4 run would give JHU a 62-59 lead with 5:12 to go. CNU would make two more pushes to tie the game, including a three-point play from Camille Malagar with 0:28 left to play. Just seven seconds later, however, Michaela O'Neil would sink a pair of free throws for the visitors to go up 77-75.

The Captains would get three opportunities at the game-tying shot in the final seconds but none would go.

Malagar would finish the game with 23 points while Alivia Giles posted 18 points.

It's the first time CNU lost at home since Dec. 1, 2018 in a game against Messiah College. Their season comes to a close at 27-2.