Christopher Newport women's soccer commanding the pitch

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Christopher Newport's women's soccer team doesn't just have a good team. The Captains have a good program.

They've made the Division III NCAA Tournament in each of the last four years, including a Final Four in 2018, which is why it's no surprise that 2021 is seeing CNU rank among the best in the nation.

The Captains are currently 10-0 on the season following a 3-0 victory a Salisbury on Wednesday. They come in at No. 4 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Association National Poll and have their eyes on big things as the postseason draws closer. With five regular season matches to go, there's still plenty of work to do, but head coach Jamie Gunderson wants his players to take some moments to enjoy the success.

"I told them that [Wednesday] after the game. Enjoy this, be proud of this, be happy because this doesn't happen very often," Gunderson said. "You guys deserve what's happening."

"We're 10-0 right now. We're doing a pretty good job," added senior midfielder Abby Harrigan. "I think that tenth win, at least for me, got through in my head that we're doing something really good here and it's really special."

Christopher Newport is back in action on October 16 when the Captains hit the road to face Mary Washington.