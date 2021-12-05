Christopher Newport women's soccer crowned national champs, makes school history

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Christopher Newport women's soccer team made history Friday afternoon, winning its first NCAA DIII championship in program history.

The Capitals blanked The College of New Jersey 2-0 in what marks CNU's first ever championship in a bracketed team sport. It's the school's 13th overall team championship, the previous 12 won by the Indoor & Outdoor Women's Track & Field program with the last victory taking place in 1998.

"Still kind of in shock that this moment happened," head coach Jamie Gunderson said. "I'm just really proud of this group and how they handled this season. We knew it would be a tough matchup against TCNJ today after playing a tough matchup yesterday. We came in with our gameplan and the girls stuck with it and again they executed like they have day in and day out this season. I'm so happy for them to experience this and have our first national championship for our program."

The Captains finish their season undefeated with an overall record of 22-0-1.