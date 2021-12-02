Christopher Newport women's soccer gears up for Final Four

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Wins have not been hard to come by for the Christopher Newport women's soccer team this season. Now the Captains are just two wins shy of ending the campaign on the top of the mountain.

CNU departed for the NCAA Division III Final Four in Greensboro on Wednesday, where the Captains will take on Loras College on Friday in the national semifinal. They also reached this point in 2018, so many of the seniors are looking to finish the job this time around.

Christopher Newport has been dominant this season, holding a 20-0-1 record. The Captains have only given up eight goals over the course of their 21 matches and have yet to allow more than one opponent score in a game this season. Their lone tie came on October 27, playing to a 1-1 draw against Mary Washington.

Riley Cook has been the offensive juggernaut for CNU, scoring 22 goals and dishing out four assists over the course of the season. Emily Talotta leads the Captains with nine assists while Abby Harrigan has seen the most minutes on the pitch for the team with 1,687. Haley Eiser has been a brick wall in goal, tallying 58 saves and allowing just five goals to get by her.

The Captains and Loras kick off at 11:00 AM on Friday in the national semifinal. With a victory, Christopher Newport would face either The College of New Jersey or Wesleyan (CT) in the national championship match on Saturday at 2:30 PM.