Churchland's Hillman verbally commits to Notre Dame

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Brandyn Hillman wasn't sure if he would get the chance to play for a Power 5 program. Any doubts are now in the rearview mirror.

The Churchland senior verbally committed to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon. He did not hold any Power 5 offers entering his senior year, but caught plenty of eyes late in the recruiting process.

"I came into my senior year with one offer from Norfolk State as a quarterback," Hillman said. "Nobody really realized that I'd be committing to Notre Dame in a couple months, so it means a lot. It means my hard work has paid off."

Hillman picked the Fighting Irish over his other four finalists- Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Kentucky and Southern California. He said he's known for about three weeks that he would be committing to Notre Dame, even before his official visit.

"Great program, great academics, you can't say enough about the Irish."

The Truckers quarterback said that he was recruited as an athlete by Notre Dame, meaning he could play a number of positions. Wildcat quarterback, receiver, running back, safety and cornerback are a few he mentioned as possibilities following his commitment.

Hillman was surrounded by his family when he made his announcement on Wednesday in Churchland's auditorium. Among them, his mother, Shawn, who was also celebrating her birthday.

"So far this is the best birthday present I've ever gotten," she smiled.

Her son has put together a highlight-filled career at Churchland. 2022 saw him win his second consecutive Region 4A Offensive Player of the Year honor and pulled in second team all-region honors as a defensive back.