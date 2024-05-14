CNU baseball, Captains and VWU softball set to host NCAA Regionals

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Hampton Roads will be filled with plenty of college postseason action this week as Christopher Newport and Virginia Wesleyan look to advance on the diamond.

The Captain baseball team, ranked No. 10 in the country, will host its respective regional at Captains Park, opening up against Immaculata University Friday morning at 10:00 AM. Scranton and North Carolina Wesleyan are the other two clubs in the four-team pod. Action continues Saturday with the championship set for Sunday at 11:00 AM. If a second game is necessary in the double-elimination regional, it would be played Sunday at approximately 2:30 PM.

CNU is 26-9 on the season and captured the Coast-to-Coast Conference title. This will mark the Captains' 12th NCAA Tournament appearance and third time they are hosting a regional, the last one coming in 2019.

Across the street, the Captain softball team will also host a four-team NCAA Regional beginning Thursday at noon. Christopher Newport will open against John Jay at noon Thursday, with Pfeiffer and Ramapo also taking part in the regional. Three contests will be played Friday with two teams sent home, with the championship beginning Saturday at 11:00 AM. A second game to decide who advances to the Super Regional will be played at 1:30 PM if necessary.

CNU is 30-5 and is making its 17th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. Keith Parr's squad claimed the Coast-to-Coast crown last weekend.

Across the water, Virginia Wesleyan's softball team is returning to the Big Dance and will have a full schedule this week as well. The Marlins will host a regional and open with Eastern Connecticut State Thursday at noon to get things going. Gettysburg College and Lebanon Valley round out the regional field with the championship beginning Saturday at 11:00 AM.

VWU is 35-8 on the season and won the ODAC title this past weekend, topping Roanoke in three games.

Also on the Division III front, Christopher Newport's men's lacrosse team will visit Rochester Institute of Technology in the NCAA quarterfinals Saturday at noon.